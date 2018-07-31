Paddy McBrearty to feature on Donegal Training Fund “Up for the Match”

Donegal forward, Paddy McBrearty, will be part of a star-studded panel assembled for a special ‘Up for the Match’ in Jackson’s Hotel on Sunday afternoon before the Super 8 sell-out tie between Donegal and Tyrone in MacCumhaill Park.

The event, which gets underway at 12 noon, is being organised by the recently formed Donegal GAA Training Fund Committee.

Patrick McBrearty, who underwent surgery on Friday for a cruciate knee ligament injury sustained in the Ulster final win over Fermanagh in June, will be joined on the panel by Donegal’s All-Ireland winning captain from 1992, Anthony Molloy, Donegal’s record scorer, Colm McFadden, former Tyrone players, John Lynch and Brian McGuigan, and former Armagh sharp-shooter, Oisin McConville.

Admission is 10 euro, payable at the door, with under-18s free.

Donegal County Board Chairman, Mick McGrath, is appealing for supporters to come along to the pre-match event.

“This is the first in a number of fundraising events we are holding and all the money raised will be going directly to help finance the Donegal senior footballers. There’s a great buzz building around the county, and beyond, as Sunday’s Super 8 clash against Tyrone comes into view,” he said.

“We thought it would be a good idea to stage a gig like this on the day of the match which has been officially sold out since Monday. The game has a 3.30 pm throw-in, so we’ve scheduled the ‘Up for the Match’ around that. Supporters can come to Ballybofey, get parked up early and come along to Jackson’s Hotel for 12 noon.

“We’ve put together a top class panel and all involved are giving freely of their time which we greatly appreciate. They all have strong opinions on things and we believe the event will provide the perfect build-up for what is going to be the biggest senior football championship game ever staged at MacCumhaill Park,” the chairman added.

“We’ve kept the admission price low and are not charging under-18s in an effort to attract as many Donegal supporters as possible. Sunday’s event will give the supporters, who remain so loyal to the team, an opportunity to donate to the training fund. I have no doubt that everyone who goes along will get their ten euro worth,” he added.

Doors open on Sunday morning at 11.30 and the event expected to be wrapped up by 2 pm.