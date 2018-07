Later this evening, the Republic of Ireland Cerebral Palsy side will play the hosts, the Netherlands, in their final group game at the 2018 IFCPF European Championships.

Both sides are unbeaten going into the game and both have already qualified for the semi finals.

Ireland have scored 17 goals in three games with wins over Germany, Northern Ireland and Denmark.

Donegal’s Oisin Meritt is set to feature again for Ireland today…