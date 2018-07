A member of Donegal’s Joint Policing Committee has threatened to resign if plans to reduce the opening hours of Donegal Town’s Garda Station are not reversed.

Earlier this year, plans announced by An Garda Síochána to cut opening hours at the station from 24 hours to 12 were met with much opposition.

JPC member Lawerence McManus says he will resist the closure of any more rural services across the county: