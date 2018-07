Chloe and Sam Magee bowed out of the World Badminton Championships in Nanjing, China on Tuesday morning.

The Raphoe pair lost their second round mixed doubles match to the 14th seeds from Taipei – Wand and Lee, in straights sets 21-11 21-15.

The Magee’s won their opening game on Monday beating Norwegians Kristensen and Jorgensen 21-13, 21-8.