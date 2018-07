A Donegal organisation, which supports all parents of persons with autism is to receive financial support from the HSE.

The Buncrana-based charity iCARE, has been awarded grant aid of €35,000.

iCARE promotes improved treatment, education, welfare and acceptance for children with autism.

Their Chair Angela Tourish says while the funding will keep them afloat in the short term, more will be needed to secure the organisations future going forward: