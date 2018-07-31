Harps set to add to squad again

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan is hoping to add another new signing ahead of the close of the July transfer window – and that signing, a defender, could be confirmed later today.

Harps are going well of late – Saturday night’s win over Cobh Ramblers moved them back up to joint second in the First Division, although it came at a cost with Keith Cowan sent off in the dying seconds.

It means the experienced defender will be automatically suspended for this weekend’s visit of Wexford to Ballybofey – and speaking at a press conference last evening ahead of that fixture, Horgan said the expected arrival of another new player is now all the more important…