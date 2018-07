Donegal’s All Ireland Senior Ladies quarter final against Armagh has been fixed for Healy Park in Omagh this weekend.

Saturday’s game will throw in at 4pm.

Donegal reached the last eight by topping their group with wins over Kerry and Tipperary.

Armagh moved into the knock out stage as runners up in their group.

The game is a repeat of this years Ulster Final which Donegal won by 28 points (9-21 to 4-8).