Car believed to have been used in Donegal burglary recovered

A vehicle believed to have been involved in a burglary in the Newtowncunningham area last week has since been recovered across the border in Derry.

The silver Mercedes jeep was stolen from a house in the Lismacarol Road area of Drumahoe after the keys were taken from the property in a creeper style burglary last Tuesday night, July 24th.

Police believe the vehicle was subsequently involved in a burglary in the Newtowncunningham area during the early hours of July 25th, the jeep was then recovered by police in the Lower Galliagh Road area of Derry shortly before 6am on Wednesday.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the burglary or anyone who saw the silver coloured jeep in the Drumahoe area or Lower Galliagh Road area of Derry to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101.