18 people awaiting admission to LUH today

There were 18 people awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the latest trolley watch report.

Two people were on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 16 were waiting on wards.

The number is down significantly on yesterdays figure of 35 and was deemed the most overcrowded in Ireland.

Today, Cork University Hospital was the most overcrowded with 40 people waiting there.

Nationally, there were 388 people waiting at hospitals across the country today.