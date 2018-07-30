Ireland West Airport highlights importance of Donegal

Ireland West Airport in Knock says work has recently been completed on Phase 1 of the airport’s €15m facilities investment plan, which will be complete in 18 months time.

The first phase covers new passenger facilities, terminal upgrades and infrastructural works across the airport facility, and also runway resurfacing.

Still to come is a comprehensive West/North West Visitors’ Centre, which the airport says will have comprehensive content Donegal.

Head of Marketing Donal Healy says Donegal County Council is now one of the airport’s partners, and that reflects the important links between the county and the airport……..