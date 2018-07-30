IPU predicts at least two Post Office closures in Donegal next month

The Irish Postmasters Union expects An Post to announce at least two more post office closures in Donegal in August, both of them in Inishowen.

Breid Gallagher, the IPU’s Donegal spokesperson expects a total of 15 or 16 to close between now and next January, with the closure of Quigley’s Point and Ballymagan, Buncrana believed to be next in line.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon show, Ms Gallagher said the IPU reluctantly supported An Posts cost saving proposals only after successive governments failed to expand the services provided by the Post Office network……