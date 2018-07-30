Interim funding confirmed for Bluestack Foundation

Almost €40,000 of interim funding has been approved for the Bluesstack Foundation in Donegal Town, after it missed out on more substantial investment under the Ability Programme early in the year.

The Foundation assists young people with disabilities in south and west Donegal and has thus far been operating soley on voluntary contributions.

36,000 euro is to be provided to assist the organisation until a permanent solution can be availed of.

Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher says, the funding is welcome, but the campaign continues for more substantial investment………..