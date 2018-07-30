Government must review broadband plan – Mc Conalogue

A Donegal Deputy says the government must urgently review the National Broadband Plan after the withdrawal of SSE from the Enet consortium whichg is the final bidder in the process.

Eir, Vodafone and ESB had already withdrawn their interest.

There are 500,000 homes across the country still awaiting broadband services, after 300,000 were taken of the list by Eir earlier this year. Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue says that amounted to government sanctioned cherry picking, and the government must now assess where the process is at.

He says it’s clear the 2020 delivery target is out the window, and a comprehensive review is now vital…….