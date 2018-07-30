Full Capacity Protocol in place at LUH

Letterkenny University Hospital is the most overcrowded hospital in the country today with 35 people awaiting admission.

The hospital has confirmed that the Full Capacity Protocol remains in place at the hospital due to the high volume of patients presenting at the Emergency Department.

In a statement the hospital apologises for any distress or inconvenience caused to patients or relatives who are experiencing long wait times in recent days.

People are being encouraged to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and to contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.