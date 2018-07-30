Emergency services attending crash on Letterkenny to Ballybofey road

There are long tailbacks on the N13 main Letterkenny to Ballybofey Road this evening following a crash.

The two car collision happened a short time ago and emergency services remain at the scene.

Gardai say there are no reports of any serious injuries at this stage but are warning motorists to approach the area with caution due to the high level of traffic.

It follows an earlier collision involving a tractor and a car on the Milford to Ballyare Road in which one person was removed to hospital with what is believed to be non-serious injuries.