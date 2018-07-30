Eight vacant consultant posts in Donegal

Figures published today show that nationally, there are almost 350 vacant hospital consultant posts across the Health Service.

There are eight vacancies in Donegal.

Five of the them are at Letterkenny University Hospital in General Medicine, Urology, Radiology, Gynaecology and Microbiology. The other three are within the Donegal Mental Health Service, including vacancies in child and adoloscent series and services for older people.

Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn says getting to grips with the vacant consultant posts will be vital if the wider crisis at the hosptial is to be addressed…………..