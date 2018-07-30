Dungloe’s Matthew McCole represents Irish Universities in Russia

Matthew McCole will represent the Irish Universities as part of the Irish Boxing team in Elista, Russia in early September. The Dungloe man, who is a student in LYIT, secured a national title in the 64kg elite class in the Irish Third Level Boxing Association (IATBA) championships last April and was selected from there for the first universities representative event of the year hosted in Haringey, London in June. Matthew recorded 3 victories in as many days at the London venue in the 64kg elite class and secured the elite title once again. Since then, he has attended the high performance training camp in Abbotstown in Dublin, under the direction of Zana Antia, the national Boxing coach and has impressed the selectors with both his ability and attitude.

Matthew has just completed his 1st year studies in Science in LYIT and hopes to continue with his success in Boxing and in his studies in the years ahead.

Great credit must go the people in the background at Dungloe ABC, who have developed Matthew and others in the years leading up to this achievement, most notable Jim McCole , Matthew’s father and Hudie McCole his grandfather.