Buncrana to Derry public feedback submission deadline extended

The public feedback submission deadline for the Buncrana to Derry Greenway has been extended.

Both Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council has announced the extension following two public consultation events in Fahan and Derry last month.

The Buncrana to Derry section is one of three routes being developed as part of the North West Greenway Network, along with Derry-Muff & Lifford-Strabane.

On completion, the three routes will comprise 46.5 km of new cross-border greenway that will help reduce carbon emissions by encouraging commuters to leave their cars at home. The c.€18 million project is part-funded under the EU’s INTERREG VA Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

The submission deadline for feedback on route 1, Buncrana to Derry, has been extended to Friday 31 August.