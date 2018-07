Rural communities and prospective entrepreneurs in Donegal are monitoring the latest stumbling block to hit the Government’s Broadband plan to deliver high speed broadband across the country.

It follows the withdrawal of SSE from its consortium with Enet as the final bidder.

Eir, Vodafone and ESB previously withdrew from the same process earlier this year.

Tech Expert Jess Kelly says unlikely the goal of implementing the plan by 2020 will be met…….