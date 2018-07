An appreciation night for Brendan Ward will take place in the Ozman Centre in Dunfanaghy next Wednesday 1st July.

For his contribution to Boxing in America, the Creeslough native was honoured recently with the Pennsylvania Sport Hall of Fame award, The Upper Darby Man of the Year Award and inducted into the Darby Hall of Fame.

Brendan joined Myles Gallagher on Sunday Sport to discuss his time in Boxing stateside…