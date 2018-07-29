St Eunan’s overcome Naomh Conaill in ACL Division One

St Eunan’s defeated Naomh Conaill in Highland’s featured game in the Donegal All County League Division 1 on Sunday.

Chris Ashmore reports for Highland Radio Sport and also spoke with St Eunan’s Manager Maxi Curran….

Donegal GAA Results – Sunday 29th July

All County League Division 1

Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 0-12 V 1-11 Milford

St Eunan’s 3-14 V 3- 8 Naomh Conaill

St Michael’s 0-14 V 0-4 Cloughaneely – Played Saturday

All County League Division 2

Four Masters 0-9 V 2-9 Sean Mac Cumhaill

Bundoran 1-11 V 0-10 St Naul’s GAA Club

Glenfin 2-9 V 2-7 Malin

Ardara 0-9 V 2-10 Termon

All County League Division 3

Convoy 0-9 V 0-7 Burt

Red Hughs 0-17 v 0-6 Na Rossa

Moville 0-6 V 1-11 Naomh Bríd

Naomh Ultan 1-10 V 6-8 Buncrana

All County League Division 4 – Played Saturday

Naomh Pádraig Muff 1-7 V 2-8 Robert Emmets

Carndonagh 2-6 V 4-12 Naomh Colmcille

Letterkenny Gaels5-11 V 1-11 Pettigo