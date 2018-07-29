St Eunan’s overcome Naomh Conaill in ACL Division One

St Eunan’s defeated Naomh Conaill in Highland’s featured game in the Donegal All County League Division 1 on Sunday.
Chris Ashmore reports for Highland Radio Sport and also spoke with St Eunan’s Manager Maxi Curran….
Donegal GAA Results – Sunday 29th July
All County League Division 1
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 0-12 V 1-11 Milford
St Eunan’s 3-14 V 3- 8 Naomh Conaill
St Michael’s 0-14 V 0-4 Cloughaneely – Played Saturday
All County League Division 2
Four Masters 0-9 V 2-9 Sean Mac Cumhaill
Bundoran 1-11 V 0-10 St Naul’s GAA Club
Glenfin 2-9 V 2-7 Malin
Ardara 0-9 V 2-10 Termon
All County League Division 3
Convoy 0-9 V 0-7 Burt
Red Hughs 0-17 v 0-6 Na Rossa
Moville 0-6 V 1-11 Naomh Bríd
Naomh Ultan 1-10 V 6-8 Buncrana
All County League Division 4 – Played Saturday
Naomh Pádraig Muff 1-7 V 2-8 Robert Emmets
Carndonagh 2-6 V 4-12 Naomh Colmcille
Letterkenny Gaels5-11 V 1-11 Pettigo