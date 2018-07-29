“Going to be one hell of a championship match” – Declan Bonner

In just over a weeks time, Donegal and Tyrone will go to battle for a place in the All Ireland semi final.

It’s a winner takes all game in their last tie of the new group series of the Super Eight phase.

Both sides have their injury problems with Donegal set to field without Patrick McBrearty and Eoghan Ban Gallagher.

The victor in Ballybofey will face Galway or Monaghan on Sunday 11th August at Croke Park.

Highland’s Tom Comack has been looking ahead to the game with Donegal Manager Declan Bonner…