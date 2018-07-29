Dunnion stars as Swilly Seals win 5 National Medals

The Irish National Swimming Championships concluded today in Dublin with the five day event bringing together the elite swimmers from the 32 counties and attracting clubs from all over the world to this prestigious event.

Local club, Swilly Seals had three swimmers competing over the five days in what was a history making meeting for the club, Joyce Hudy competed in two events making the finals in both while Mollyn McNulty had six events making the finals in four and getting her first Irish national medal taking silver in the 200 breast stroke.

Cody Dunnion qualified for six events and made the finals in all. Cody would win three bronze in the 100m Breaststroke, 200m IM and 200m Fly while he also took silver in the 400IM.

He also finished fifth and fourth place in the 100 Butterfly and 200 Breaststroke

It’s been an outstanding season for Cody who also captured 3 ulster titles earlier in June.

Credit to the coaches past and present that helped build the success of the club and no bring 5 national medals back to Letterkenny.