Ulster Rugby returned to Letterkenny this week: Reaction Package

Rugby fans young and old were treated to an Ulster training session this week at Letterkenny Rugby Club, ten years after their last visit to the town.

Ulster came to Donegal as they continued their preparations for the new season.

It was an important day for the club, who have two members playing provincial rugby, Joe Dunleavy is again part of the Ulster academy ranks and Conor McMenamin plays a role at underage level.

Chris Ashmore was at the Dave Gallagher Ground for Highland Sport where he spoke with Leterkenny Gaels Officer Sean McBrearty, Letterkenny Rugby Club Chairman Shaun McGuinness and first, Ulster Captain Rory Best who was hopes their visit makes an impact with the young fans…

Chris also spoke with Letterkenny native Joe Dunleavy who has played, not just for Ulster but for Ireland aswell.

Joe is looking forward to another season ahead with the Ulster Academy unit…