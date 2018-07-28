Ollie Horgan targeting points in Cork

Finn Harps push for promotion continues tonight when Ollie Horgans side play in Cork away to Cobh Ramblers.

Manager Ollie Horgan will be a happy manager coming out of St. Colman’s Park if Harps can repeat the win they got there in the middle of March.

On that occasion, Harps won 0-2 but Cobh were in Ballybofey in May and won 1-0.

They will be without the injured Paddy McCourt and Adam Duffy while Nathan Boyle and Jesse Devers are rated doubtful & Mark Coyle is suspended but would have been an injury doubt for the long trip south anyway.

With just six games to go it’s yet another crucial First Division game, Harps sit fourth in the standings after Friday nights action, ten points behind leaders UCD, three off second placed Drogheda, one behind Shelbourne in third and they are three ahead of Galway and Longford.

Manager Ollie Horgan looked ahead to this evenings clash with Kenny Harkin on Saturday Sport.

There’ll be LIVE updates from Cobh Ramblers v Finn Harps this evening on Highland from the 7.45pm kick off with Trevor Welch, in association with McGettigans Applegreen and Centra Store Lifford.