Finn Harps moved back joint second with Drogheda United in the First Division of the SSE Airtricity League on Saturday night thanks to a one nil win away in Cork to Cobh Ramblers.

Mickey Place scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in the second half but Keith Cowan as sent off deep in injury time.

It’s now five games unbeaten for Harps who play Wexford next week in Ballybofey.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan spoke with Trevor Welch after the game…