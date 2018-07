Donegal progressed to the Ladies All Ireland Senior Championship Quarter Final as group winners after beating Kerry at Dr Hyde Park, but only just.

Ryan Ferry reports on the closing stages from their 1-13 to 3-6 win over the Kingdom girls…

Geraldine McLaughlin scored 0-8 while the goal was scored by Eilish Ward.

Donegal will now play Armagh in the last eight. the side they beat in the Ulster Final.

After the game Ryan spoke with Donegal’s Nicole McLaughlin…