After a defeat to Cork City at the start of the week, Derry City have bounced back with a 2-1 over St Pats at the Brandywell on Friday night.

Alistair Roy and Rory Patterson got the Derry goals as Patterson scored late to seal the victory.

The game ended with three red cards, among them Eoin Toal.

Goalscorer Patterson and Manager Kenny Shiels were not happy with the referee’s performance on Friday…