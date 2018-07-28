Council signs off on plots for Finn Valley sports facilities

Donegal County Council has signed off on two plots of land in the Finn Valley area.

The first plot of 4.7 acres allows for the development of the new Finn Harps stadium in Stranolar which was agreed back in 2009.

The second plot of 2.1 acres, is for a new all weather pitch, marked for the wider Finn Valley area.

The pitch is situated south of the new stadium, and Finn Harps hope to use the facility for their underage and senior teams.

Cathaoirleach of the Stranorlar Municipal District is Cllr Patrick McGowan: