Stricter regulations needed at recycling centres – O Fearriagh

Donegal County Council has been asked to provide extra recycling centres in more rural parts of the county and to do more when it comes to maintaining current ones.

It follows concern that some centres are being mistreated, with illegal dumping said to be happening at a number of locations.

In its response, the local authority says that a programme of upgrading facilities is on-going and depending on the site, more signage and CCTV can be installed.

Cllr John Sheamais O Fearriagh says during the summer months especially, the centres need to be monitored more: