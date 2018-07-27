Strabane get home draw in Irish Cup Semi Final

Cricket Ireland today held the draw for the Semi-Finals of the Irish Senior Cup and National Cup.

Strabane, the only north west side left in the competition, have been handed a home tie against defending champions Waringstown.

It’s a tough opponent as the County Down side have featured in the last three finals – winning two.

The other semi final is Clontarf against Merrion with the games to be played on Saturday 12th August and the final on 1st September.

In the National Cup semi finals, Ballyspallon will have home advantage against Rush and County Galway will play Limerick.