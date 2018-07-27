“Second beginning” for St Josephs, but funding commitments must follow – Duffy

The future of St Joseph’s Hospital in Stranorlar will be the focus of a meeting to take place in September involving local campaigners, the Health Minister and senior department personnel, local oireachtas members and HSE officials.

It follows confirmation in the Dail earlier this week that the HSE is seeking to retain long term facilities at St Joseph’s and the Ramelton Communoty Nursing Unit, while developing a new facility in Lifford.

Campaigner Fr John Joe Duffy says there are still no concrete plans or funding commitments, but on today’s Nine til Noon Show, he described this as a second beginning……….