Met Eireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal and Waterford, which comes into effect at 9pm.

It comes as Irish water extends the national hosepipe ban for another month, until the 31st of August.

Thundery downpours overnight may lead to accumulations of up to 40 millimeters, however it’s not expected to be enough to restore water supplies after the heatwave.

Liz Gavin from Met Eireann says the rain will improve soil moisture though: