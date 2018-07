A public meeting has been called in Killea in the wake of various reports of suspicious activity in the area.

The meeting is getting underway 8 o’clock this evening in the community hall in Killea with a view towards setting up a community alert scheme.

Cllr Paul Canning who will also be in attendance tonight says while efforts are being made on the ground to catch these culprits, they’re getting off too lightly when brought through the courts system: