One change for Donegal Ladies ahead of Kerry game

Donegal and Kerry have both made one change to their starting teams for Saturday’s All Ireland Championship game in Roscommon.

Manager Maxi Curran has drafted in Emer Gallagher in place of Anna Maria McGlynn.

Donegal beat Tipperary last weekend as Geraldine McLaughlin weighed in with a dozen points.

Another win this week will secure top spot in the group for Donegal ahead of the quarter finals.

Kerry boss Eddie Sheehy has opted for Emma Dineen ahead of Sophie Lynch in the Kerry half-forward line.

Donegal team:

1 Laura Gallagher Glenswilly

2 Treasa Doherty Carndonagh

3 Nicole McLaughlinTermon

4 Deirdre Foley Carndonagh

5 Therese McCaffertyTermon

6 Ciara Hegarty Moville

7 Emer Gallagher Termon

8 Katy Herron Glenfin

9 Aoife McDonnell N.Conaill

10 Karen Guthrie Glenfin

11 Niamh Hegarty Moville

12 Sarah Jane McDonald Moville

13 Geraldine McLaughlinTermon

14 Yvonne Bonner Glenfin

15 Eilish Ward St Naul’s

Kerry team:

1 Laura Fitzgerald Na Gaeil

2 Laoise Coughlan Rathmore

3 Sarah Murphy Rathmore

4 Eilis Lynch Castleisland Desmonds

5 Deirdre Kearney Na Gaeil

6 Aislinn Desmond Rathmore

7 Aisling O Connell Scartaglen

8 Lorraine Scanlon Castleisland Desmonds

9 Amanda Brosnan Dr Crokes

10 Emma Dineen Glenflesk

11 Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh Corca Dhuibhne

12 Amy Foley Beaufort

13 Andrea Murphy Castleisland Desmonds

14 Eilish O Leary Kilcummin

15 Sarah Houlihan Beaufort