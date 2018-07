Derry City will look to put to bed the 5-0 hammering at the hands of Cork City earlier in the week when they take on St Pats at the Brandywell tonight.

With four home games to come and a shot at getting back into Europe, Derry will need to get back to winning matches , starting with the Dublin side.

Manger Kenny Shiels has asked his players to step up again and for the supporters to return to the Brandywell…