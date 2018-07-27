John Kavanagh joins Harps to end of season

Finn Harps have signed John Kavanagh on loan from Cork City for the remainder of the 2018 season.

The 24-year-old defender had been on-loan with Waterford Utd for the first half of the campaign but returned to Turners Cross earlier this month.

Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan hopes Kavanagh will be a key addition to his squad in the bid to be in the top four come the end of the season.

“It’s good to get John signed on loan from Cork City for the rest of the season. Hopefully he can play a part now in keeping us in contention for a place in the promotion play-offs. John has been with Cork since he was a teenager and knows what is like to play at a high level in the League of Ireland. Hopefully that experience will have a positive impact on our squad for the upcoming games” Horgan said.

Kavanagh first joined Cork City in 2011 and was part of two U19 double winning sides. He made his league debut for the Leesiders in 2013 and remained at Turners Cross until making a loan move to Cobh Ramblers in July 2017.