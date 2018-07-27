Derry man admits sexually assaulting nurse in Altnagelvin Hospital

A Derry man will be sentenced in September after he admitted sexually assaulting a nurse in Altnagelvin Hospital.

38 year old Dermott McClintock of Barnewall Place in Derry admitted a charge of sexual assault, one of exposure and one of disorderly behaviour at Altnagelvin on June 18th last.

Derry Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Omagh, was told today that all of the offences occurred in the hospital and the victim of the assault was a nurse as were the two victims in the exposure charge.

Defence barrister Mr Stephen Mooney said his client was at pains to stress that the offences did not occur on the streets.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare said there were significant issues in the case and adjourned it to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

The case will be dealt with on September 14.