Questions are being asked of the local authority as to how much Council owned land is zoned for housing and at what location in Donegal.

Details of land available for housing purposes are not readily available, but Donegal County Council has endeavoured to compile a report with the aim of providing it to members as soon as possible.

The request was made by Cllr Gerry Crawford, he says it’s shocking that the Council doesn’t seem to know or have this information to hand: