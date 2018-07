There will be a new name on Cricket’s North West Senior Cup this year.

After Donemana had won six titles in a row, Brigade and Eglinton will battle for 2018 crown which starts today at Bready.

Brigade last lifted the cup eight years ago while Eglinton were champions in 2006.

The first innings of two days play gets underway at 12 noon, here’s Highland Cricket Correspondent Eamonn McLaughlin…