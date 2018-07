Britain’s Brexit Secretary says he’s confident a workable solution can be found for the Irish border.

But Dominic Raab has insisted the backstop measure can only be in place for a limited amount of time.

He was speaking in Brussels yesterday following a meeting with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michael Barnier.

Dominic Raab insists the UK government is committed to solving the border issue – but says the backstop can’t be a permanent solution: