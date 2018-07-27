An Post confirms imminent closure of Churchill Post Office

An Post has confirmed that Churchill Post Office will close in two weeks time.

From Monday August 13th, all Social Welfare Services currently available from Church Hill Post Office will be transferred to Kilmacrennan Post Office, with other services available at Breenagh, Glencar, Letterkenny and Creeslough.

The current postmistress will retire on August 10th after which the Post Office will no longer be in operation.

*******************************

An Post Statement in full –

From 10 August 2018 services at this Churchill Post Office will cease following the retirement of the Postmistress Ms. Matilda Wilkin.

An Post wishes to thank Ms Wilkin for her service.

Having assessed the provision of Post Office Services for Church Hill, in the context of the Protocol for Post Office Services (April 2018), An Post is making the following arrangements to meet customers’ needs: