Alarming rise of anti-social activity in Newstownstewart

A Community Safety Team is to be established in the Newtownstewart area following a rise in anti-social activity in the locality.

A public meeting was held this week where it was agreed a team would be set up after reports that burglaries, robberies and abusive behaviour in the town had reached an alarming level, with residents said to be left living in fear.

An increase in temporary crisis housing in the area was blamed for the incidents with the Housing Executive agreeing last month to stop sending crisis housing tenants to the town for a number of months.

Meanwhile, West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has condemned two seperate attacks on local businesses in the Strabane area and says he has called an urgent meeting with the PSNI to sensure businesses and the public are protected from criminality.