Ulster Rugby Visit: Letterkenny Chairman Shaun McGuinness

The full Ulster Rugby squad were put through their places this afternoon in Letterkenny.
Ulster attended the Dave Gallagher Grounds, the home of Letterkenny Rugby Club, were the province held an open training session and then met with fans.
The big names of Ulster Rugby were in attendance and a few locals.
Letterkenny Chairman is Shaun McGuinness told Chris Ashmore it was fantastic to have Ulster in town…
The boys are working hard at @LetterkennyRFC 😓 pic.twitter.com/gDpQXPOvvB
— Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) July 26, 2018