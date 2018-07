There’s been another break in North Donegal which is being linked on social media to a silver Volvo car with a Northern Ireland registration which has been seen acting suspiciously in the area on a number of occasions.

This time, a Car Breaker’s Yard in St Johnston was targetted.

A short time ago Raymond, the facility’s owner, spoke to Greg on the Nine til Noon Show. He said he has very good CCTV footage, which is now being examined by gardai.

Greg also spoke to Cllr Paul Canning……