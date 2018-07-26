St. Catherine’s Well subject of further debate this week

The site at St. Catherine’s Well in Killybegs was the subject of further debate this week but a recommendation on its future has been taken a stage further, after Cllrs voted 27 to 4 to amend the zoning of lands on a proposal from Cllr Niamh Kennedy.

Assurances were given that a buffer zone of 40 metres with a total distance of 80 metres would be sufficient in protecting the historic importance of the site.

Both Cllr John Campbell and Cllr Frank Mc Brearty voiced concerns on this recommendation.

However, Cllr Kennedy believes it’s the best way forward: