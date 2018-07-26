Man arrested over shooting incident in Derry

Detectives investigating a shooting incident in the Sevenoaks area of Derry on Tuesday morning have arrested a 50 year old man.

He was arrested in the City last night, on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Reports were received shortly after 7am on Tuesday morning, of a number of shots being fired in the Sevenoaks area.

At this time police believe a silver coloured Peugeot car rammed into a black car as it drove near the entrance to Sevenoaks.

A number of shots are then believed to have been fired at the driver of the black car who managed to leave the area and drive to a local police station. There have been no reports of any injuries. The silver Peugeot was abandoned and set alight at Lincoln Court a short time after the incident.

Detectives continue to appeal to anyone who was in the Sevenoaks or Lincoln Court areas on Tuesday morning and who witnessed any of the incidents or anyone who has any information which could assist with the investigation to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101.