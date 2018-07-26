Irish Water told to tackle ‘dilapidated’ Eddie Fullerton Dam

Irish Water has been urged to maintain the Eddie Fullerton Dam to a high standard after concerns were raised once again over its current dilapidated state.

The upkeep of the amenity was once the responsibility of Donegal County Council but was transferred to the utility in recent years.

The local authority has now been asked to note the negative effects this is having.

Cllr. Jack Murray says Irish Water must also recognise the fishing tourism benefits that the Dam could have for Inishowen but stressed that the infrastructure must be kept up to an acceptable level: