Police in Strabane are investigating a burglary in the Donemana area on Saturday last in which a sum of money was stolen as the homeowner attended a cricket match just 50 meters away.

Sometime between 12 noon and 5pm on Saturday the property at 253 Duncastle Road, situated near Donemana Cricket Club was broken into and 3 jars containing a sum of money stolen.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed anything suspicious is asked to come forward.