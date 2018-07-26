Harps seek second win of the season in Cobh

Ollie Horgan will be a happy manager coming out of St. Colman’s Park on Saturday night (kick-off 7.45) if Finn Harps can repeat the win they got there against Cobh Ramblers in the middle of March.

On that occasion, Harps won 0-2 but Cobh were in Ballybofey in May and won 1-0.

“St. Colman’s Park is never an easy place to get a result and repeating the win we got there back in March is going to take a really big performance from our lads. Our lads know that every point is precious at this stage with only six games to go. We have to give it everything and see where that leaves us at the final whistle. They have plenty of quality in likes of Cian Leonard, David Hurley, James McSweeney and Stephen Kenny who has come back to them from Galway” Horgan said.

With just six games to go it’s yet another crucial League of Ireland First Division game for Horgan’s men who remain third in the table despite only drawing with Shelbourne on Friday night in Ballybofey. However, they are now two points behind second placed Drogheda Utd and seven adrift of leaders UCD.

Harps have won twice away from home since the mid-season break and are unbeaten in four games. Cobh are 12 points behind Shelbourne who are currently fourth in the table.

It’s the third time for the two sides to meet this season with a win a piece the outcomes so far. On St. Patrick’s night Harps came away from St. Colman’s Park with a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from John O’Flynn and Ciaran O’Connor.

Cobh exacted revenge in a surprise 1-0 loss in Ballybofey in the middle of May thanks to a first half Cian Leonard goal. Three points would be another massive lift for Harps with five games to go after Saturday night.

Horgan will be without the injured Paddy McCourt and Adam Duffy while Nathan Boyle and Jesse Devers are rated doubtful. Mark Coyle is suspended and would in any case also have been an injury doubt for the long trip south.